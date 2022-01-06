Be alert when you pass the Branch House

The reason for it is because you never know when something will come rolling down our hill into the road in front of you.

Over the years, basketballs have rolled down our hill into the road. Spare tires have gotten rolled down our hill into the road. People on runaway bicycles have rolled down our hill into the road. People on uncontrolled four-wheelers have rolled down our hill into the road. People have unceremoniously lost their balance and nearly rolled down the hill into the road. Once a grandchild broke into a sprint at the top of the drive, and nearly ran into the road before getting stopped short of it.

There is a more recent example to add to the list. We recently bought another vehicle. One of our sons needed a ride to a repair shop in Mason to pick up his car, and I thought to take him there in our new acquisition.

I am not quite sure what happened as we descended our driveway hill. To pull onto the road, it is usually a problematic time at the bottom of the drive to process potential on-coming traffic without the worry of pulling out in front of someone. The slight curves in the road above and below our drive hinders our sight somewhat.

This time, however, I could not get our car stopped for some reason — although I actively tried to apply the brakes. I am not quite sure what had happened. In the meantime, our son-passenger suggested vigorously, “Stop, Dad, stop!” But, we were not stopping! A line of traffic to my left in the northbound lane happened at that moment to be led by our daughter-in-law starting to turn in, so she and those cars behind her were stopped waiting for me to clear the drive. Thank goodness for that.

But, the traffic to our right heading south — wow! — it happened so quickly. As I began to roll uncontrolled into the southbound lane, a driver in a pick-up truck alertly dropped off the pavement onto the shoulder to avoid hitting us. I am not sure how many vehicles were behind the truck, but they all came to a screeching stop to keep from hitting us and rear-ending themselves. All of us were fortunate by the hand of God. Of course, any mishap would have been my fault.

Once in the southbound, however, I gassed it and got the heck out of Dodge! I often say that you have to watch out for the other guy. In this case, I was certainly the “other guy.”

It prevails upon us not only to be alert to the other person, but to also be patient with them when lawful expectations are not being expedited. You know what it is like when the person driving in front of you is being a slowpoke when you want to go faster. Or, when the driver in front of you stops suddenly to let someone turn left (just do the law!). Or, when someone from a side road pulls out right in front of you.

The Lord must have had the modern driver in mind also when He instructed “in your patience possess you your souls.” Apostle Paul taught that we should be patient with all people. Ecclesiastes exhorts, “…the patient in spirit is better than the proud in spirit. Be not hasty in your spirit to be angry, for anger rests in the bosom of fools.”

When driving mistakes are made, it is the better part of valor to just exercise patience. Unfortunately, this rather falls under the saying, “Physician heal thyself,” for at times I am not the patient one. Just ask Terry about me.

Anyway, like I said, I am not quite sure what happened when we came down the hill. The brakes on the car are good.

Nonetheless, I implore you — just be careful when you drive by the Branch house.

Branch https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/01/web1_Branch-Ron.jpg Branch

By Pastor Ron Branch Contributing columnist

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.