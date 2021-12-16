God’s Kids Korner: Finding praise in ‘Mary’s Song’

Can you believe Christmas is just about a week away? There have been lots of parties, Christmas cards, decorating, goodies to eat, and gift exchanges all getting ready to celebrate the birth of Jesus. It won’t be long now until we wake up on Christmas morning to even more fun and excitement. But do you know what I think I enjoy the most about this time of year? It’s the music. There’s just something special about all the Christmas songs that we hear on the radio, sing at church, or see on television. I know many of you don’t know me personally, but if you did, this fact probably wouldn’t surprise you much. I was the organist at our church for 42 years, played the piano, and sang for all my life really. There aren’t many songs that are as special as songs like “Silent Night, Away in a Manger, Joy to the World, or The First Noel.” Singing or listening to such songs as these is just one more way we can express our love for Jesus.

The Bible tells us in Luke, Chapter 1, Verses 46-55 that after the angel told Mary she was going to have Baby Jesus, and He would be the savior of the world, that she sang a song. It became known as “Mary’s Song” and has been set to music by many composers. Mary sang:

“My soul glorifies the Lord and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior,

For He has been mindful of the humble state of His servant.

From now on all generations will call me blessed, for the Mighty One has done great

things for me. Holy is His name!”

As we approach Christmas this week, let us join Mary in praise to God for He has done great things for all of us. He has sent us His gift of love – His only begotten Son, so that we might have eternal life with Him. Enjoy the coming days before Christmas and have fun listening and singing praises to Jesus through all the Christmas music you hear!

Let’s say a prayer together. God of music and song, thank You for all the beautiful music that we hear and enjoy this time of year. Let the songs echo our thankfulness and joy to You for sending us Jesus as the baby in the manger who grew up to save us from our sins. Thank You for Mary and Joseph who loved and raised Jesus, so He could become that savior for us. Blessed be His holy name forever! Amen.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_Moody-Ann-2.jpg

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

