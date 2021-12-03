Meigs Health Matters…

Keep the holidays a joyous occasion by making your health and safety a priority.

The holiday season provides the perfect opportunity for viruses to spread. Colder temperatures, lower humidity, and people gathering in enclosed spaces is a seamless way for viruses to disperse. Whether it is seeing extended loved ones, fulfilling social engagements or traveling, it is crucial to remember basic safety and health tips. It is imperative to wash your hands frequently to prevent the spread of germs. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), handwashing is one of the best ways to get rid of germs and protect yourself and your family from getting sick. The CDC recommends washing your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds before and after food prep, before and after meals, after using the restroom, and after sneezing, coughing, or blowing your nose. The CDC also urges the use of hand sanitizer that has at least 60% of alcohol, if soap and water are not available.

Holidays are always filled with wonderful food! The key is to be mindful while consuming your holiday meals. Limit your portion sizes and this will allow you to still enjoy your favorite holiday foods without overeating. It is recommended to take a 10-minute break after your first helping. This will give your body time to catch up with your brain and you might realize that you don’t want a second helping after all.

Choosing healthy substitutes will help you enjoy your favorite holiday foods without packing on the holiday pounds. An example would be to substitute Greek yogurt in place of sour cream in those delightful holiday dips. Load up on roasted vegetables and lightly dressed salads before diving into the ham and green bean casserole. Eating colorful fruits and vegetables is a great way to strengthen and boost your immune system.

Keeping up with your physical exercise can be tricky during the holiday season. Between social commitments, to-do-lists, and routine household chores, exercise can be put on the back burner. Staying physically active and eating healthy is a great way to reduce holiday weight gain. Try planning your workout around your holiday schedule. Shorten your routine into 10- or 15-minutes sessions two times a day instead of a solid 30-minute session. This will make your time more manageable.

Balance is necessary for maintaining good health during the holiday season. If you start feeling stressed out or overwhelmed, give yourself a break. Delegate tasks, get adequate sleep and de-stress by connecting socially or with loved ones. And lastly, don’t forget to enjoy yourself!

For more information on healthy food choices, opportunities for physical activity, and “Making the Healthy Choice the Easy Choice”, please contact the Meigs County Health Department at 740-992-6626. Have a happy holiday season!

Jennifer Richmond is the Meigs County Health Department Human Resources Coordinator.

