God’s Kids Korner: Mark 9:35 and ‘upside down’ thinking

Jesus and His disciples were walking along the road one day when Jesus heard them arguing among themselves. When they arrived at the house where they were going, Jesus asked them, “What were you arguing about on the road?” The disciples didn’t answer because they were embarrassed. You see, they had been arguing about which of them was the greatest. But they didn’t have to say anything because Jesus already knew.

“So you want first place, do you?” Jesus said. “Then you must take the last place. If you want to be the greatest, then you must be a servant to all.” Then Jesus called a small child over to Him and put His arms around him. “If anyone welcomes a little child like this, he welcomes Me, and anyone who welcomes Me welcomes my Father who sent Me.”

The disciples must have thought, “What an upside down way to think! If you want to be first, you have to go to the end of the line! If you want to be the greatest, you must become a servant! If you want to be important, you have to become like a little child!”

The teachings of Jesus are very different from the way most people think today. We live in a world where people want to be first. They want power and influence. They think that adults are more important than children, but in God’s Kingdom, the children are just as important as anyone. Aren’t you glad they are? Let’s not forget that what may seem upside down to most people today is really God’s way of being great. Serving and helping makes us great in His eyes.

Let’s say a prayer together. Dear Father, we thank You for Your love for children like us. Help us to remember as we grow older, that to be great in Your sight, we must come to You as a child. Our money, power, or profession will not be what is important, but our love for You and others. Amen.

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

