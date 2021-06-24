Although Terry and I have been married a lot of years, she still impresses me with the quality of her character. For example, it used to be — before we got cell phones — that she could accurately track down my whereabouts though I did not inform her where I would be at a given time (times were that she would call me if there was church-related information I might would need). I have long called her Miss FBI because of her innate ability to deduce what I had been doing during the course of my day, and, especially, what I had been eating. She can also tell if I have taken my daily doses of medicine or not. I cannot hide anything from her!

But, there is something else about her that just recently occurred to me. I now say about her that she is the “finding-est” woman I know. In other words, it does not matter what I lose, she seems to be able to find it.

About May, 2020, I started getting sick. Prior to that time, I had been working on two more books. I had just finished a manuscript of another kids’ story, and the other was an unfinished manuscript of a daily devotional I had been working on for a while. I had gotten through August with it.

Nonetheless, I evidently was not thinking clearly from what was going on with me, according to Terry, but I do remember one day needing to clean off my desk. So, I took those manuscripts and put them somewhere. Here lately I have gotten the renewed gumption to finish the daily devotional, and I needed to find out where I had left off the daily procedure. I got to looking for it in places typical for me in the house, but I forgot where I had put it. I gave diligent search.

One morning last week as I was leaving for an appointment, it occurred to me to tell Terry to be on the lookout for my stuff. When I returned, she was smiling as I entered the door, and said with lilting voice, “Guess what I found!” She had found both manuscripts and other of my written works in the most unlikely household place possible. I have no idea why I put them there. I was simultaneously amazed and grateful. I’m telling you — she is a good sleuth!

The spiritual application is clear to me, for it causes me to think about the Lord’s parable of the woman who looked for a lost piece of silver. According to the Lord’s account, she lit a candle, swept the house, and sought diligently till she found it.

One is motivated to look for lost things that have particular intrinsic value.

He went on to say, “And when she has found it, she calls her friends and her neighbors together, saying, ‘Rejoice with me for I have found the piece that was lost.’”

One of the most valuable assets for our lives has to be relationship and fellowship with God. But, we often, without thinking clearly through the ramifications, deliberately lose it or inadvertently misplace it. We all seem to go through times like that. You know exactly what I am saying. And, when we get the renewed gumption to resume it, it is as though we are not aware of where we put it. We need God’s specialized ability to regain it.

Fortunately, God assures us a recovery of that lost relationship and fellowship with Him. He says, “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end. / Then shall you call upon me…and pray unto me, and I will hearken unto you. / And you shall seek me and find me, when you shall search for me with all your heart.”

Be concerned and motivated enough to find what you have lost with God.

In the meantime, I have been ruminating about a business perhaps called “Lost Something? Let the Finding-est Woman Find It for You.”

I might be sitting on a money maker.

By Pastor Ron Branch Contributing columnist

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

