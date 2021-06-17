The ‘lawsuit’ reveal

When our sixth son, Jamin, calls us, he does so on “facetime.” This is good because we get to see and speak to their daughter and our granddaughter, Montani. She is a cutie, for sure.

Presently, Jamin practices law with the West Virginia Legal Aid Agency in the Martinsburg, West Virginia, office. He has to deal with a lot of problematic family issues. One type of case that strains him is when family members sometimes sue other family members for custody of children, he said.

Jamin casually added, “If someone ever did that to me, I would fight tooth-and-nail to prevent it.”

I replied in jest off-the-cuff, “Well, then, I will file a lawsuit tomorrow.”

He countered, “If you do, you will have to try to get both of our kids.”

He paused.

I could not figure out what he meant. “What do you mean ‘both of them?’” I asked.

There was another pause. We could see him grinning like a Cheshire Cat.

Finally, it hit Terry like ton of bricks. Through her laughter, she asked, “Are Morgan and you expecting another baby?”

For some reason, the whole conversation still did not register with me. “Listen to what he is saying, Dummy!” Terry cajoled as she slapped the backside of my head.

Jamin and Morgan are, indeed, “pregnant,” and I must be as dumb as dirt when comes to figuring out our boys’ pregnancy announcements. If you remember, Jamin tricked me about the new expectancy of their first child when he put a “bun” in our kitchen oven for me to find. I was as dumb as dirt then, too.

Nonetheless, further reflection on families having problems stirs certain considerations as it involves Father’s Day upcoming. For, a key ingredient for having untroubled, happy, and stable families has to do with Godly leadership provided by Godly fathers.

Not everyone has a Christian world view concerning fatherhood. But, for those who do, there are some points on which to touch base. One of the Psalmists recognized this necessary spiritual virtue when he wrote, “Help, Lord, for the Godly man ceases, for the faithful fail from among the children…” With a keen spiritual insight, the writer witnessed the increasing number of men in his day who had forsaken the need for Godly leadership within the family ranks. Burdened by the manifestations of it, he called out on God for help.

Similarly, this is a pertinent prayer consideration for the churches of our day, too. When one evaluates the problems assailing contemporary families, it has to be admitted that the numbers of Godly men represented in families is on the decline. It is evident that Godly men are greatly needed, and we need God’s help concerning it.

The reality is that the practice of the principles of God are best suited for human life. One Scriptural list teaches that men should be “sober, grave, temperate, sound in faith, in charity, in patience…a pattern of good works, showing uncorruptness, sincerity, and sound speech.”

A Godly man who is in the process of leading a stable family tries to reflect these values. They live life without the pitfalls of adultery, without the heartaches and headaches of alcoholism, and without the lusts for greed and avarice. In reality, the unfortunate case with too many men is that their values are mostly self-centered. Do you not figure that the Lord would like to bring a lawsuit against them?

But, a Godly man lives and leads in such a way that awaits the deep riches blessings of God on his family and him, knowing that when God blesses according to His will He blesses with good that is good for those in close relational proximity to him.

In the meantime, Jamin asked me to keep the news that they were expecting secret for a while longer. So, after we hung up, I waited about half a minute, and then called the brothers. I am a pesky Dad / Paw for sure. After all, “I be a proud Paw.”

Branch https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_Branch-Ron-2.jpg Branch

By Pastor Ron Branch Contributing columnist

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.