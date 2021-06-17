God’s Kids Korner: Sunday is Father’s Day

You probably realize that this Sunday is Father’s Day, right? Do you realize we all have two Fathers: God, our heavenly Father and our earthly Father? They both love us more than we can possibly realize and only want the best for us, so they each give us rules and advice to help us have happier lives. God, our heavenly Father gives us these guidelines in the Bible. That’s why we read and study it, so we know what is best for us. Our earthly Father is older and more experienced than we are, so he gives us guidelines, rules, and advice too. Sometimes if we don’t listen, we might even get in trouble and end up being disciplined. It’s hard to understand at the time, but this is for our own good, so we learn from our mistakes and make a better choice the next time.

God says in Proverbs, Chapter 4, Verse 1: “Listen, my sons and daughters, to a Father’s instruction. Pay attention and gain understanding.” Maybe your earthly Father won’t always have the right or best answer, but God has blessed most of us with Fathers who truly love us and would do anything in the world for us. God tells us that we should honor and respect our Dad. We should also pray for him and ask God to give him wisdom and strength in the task of parenting. When you pray, thank God for your Father and then thank your Dad personally for loving you and providing a house, food, clothes, and for being a good example of what it means to be a Father.

If your earthly Father is not available today for some reason, always remember you do have a Father – one even bigger and more loving than anyone else could possibly be in God. He will always be your Daddy and guide you in the right paths through life. Remember to thank God too for being your Father no matter what may happen in the times to come.

Let’s pray: Dear God, thank You for my earthly Dad. I would ask that you bless him with health, wisdom, and the strength to be the Father You want him to be. Thank You too for being my Father for all time in all ways. In Your name, Amen.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_Moody-Ann-2.jpg

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.