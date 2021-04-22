A Hunger for More: The essential armor of God

It may feel to you, in the ongoing social whirlwinds ravaging our world right now, that there is so much upheaval and so much danger, that things just aren’t safe. And if you do, then anxiety, worry, and fear (as well as the resulting resentment, anger, and hate) are sure to be plaguing you both day and night. These things tempt you to either take onto yourself a reaction to the world around you that promises a feeling of empowerment or to retreat and hide in a psychological or emotional bunker, as you hope that the storm around you leaves you alone and finally blows over.

It should be clear to you that the world around you wants you to be upset, scared and angry because such emotional responses (on all political sides) make you vulnerable to manipulation and compliance to someone else’s agenda. But more importantly, your spiritual enemy, the devil, wishes for you to feel these ways in order to turn your eyes away from God. He knows that if you are not looking to and trusting in God, you cannot feel His peace. If you are taking the bait and believe the lies that the devil constantly rains down onto you (like constant barrages of fiery arrows), you will be too distracted to trust God and too self-reliant to not try to do something in your own strength and in your own wisdom.

This spiritual angst is a poison for which someone who does not know Jesus as Lord and Savior has no real defense. Faith in Jesus Christ is an essential part of the armor of God, and we are admonished to “in all circumstances take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming darts of the evil one” (Ephesians 6:16 ESV). This “shield of faith” is a battle-tested confidence that the God Who made perfect provision for us in the perfect sacrifice of His Son is able to do far more and above all that we need in this life and in the life to come!

“If God is for us, who can be against us? He Who did not spare His own Son but gave Him up for us all, how will He not also with Him graciously give us all things?” (Romans 8:31b-32 ESV). What things? All things we need in this life and for the next. That means that whatever is happening in this life is under His sovereign control to care for, protect, refine, and guide those who belong to and trust in Him!

I am glad to say that God is in absolute control of everything (read Romans 8:28-39). And the fact that He is means that He is able to carry us through the craziness of the world around us! The problem is not now nor has ever been a lack of God’s power or love to help us. The problem is that we don’t believe His promises and we don’t trust in His Word. We often say that we do, but when it comes down to it, our choices clearly show that we will trust in ourselves and the world around us before we trust in Him.

It’s too bad, too. The remedy for “what ails us” is trusting in God. The devil, through the world, will say to us, “That’s enough talk about trusting God. It’s time we do something ourselves.” But that of course only sets us enslaves us further and deepens the quagmire of our own fallen nature. It causes us to reap the tragic consequences of failure once again, and tempts us to try some other “doomed-to-fail” scheme that further propels us from the hope and calm healing that God alone can give us.

But hope in God is ours if we’ll receive it and hope in God is what we need. “You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on You, because he trusts in You. Trust in the LORD forever, for the LORD God is an everlasting rock” (Isaiah 26:3-4 ESV).

You are welcome to trust Him and experience His peace even if the world around you is all chaos and strife. You are welcome to receive His gift of mercy and forgiveness through Jesus. You are invited to know His power and love. Will you not receive Him today?

Copyright © 2021, Thom Mollohan.

Mollohan https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/04/web1_Mollohan-Thom-3.jpg Mollohan

By Thom Mollohan A Hunger for More

Thom Mollohan and his family have ministered in southern Ohio the past 25 years, is the author of Led by Grace, The Fairy Tale Parables, Crimson Harvest, and A Heart at Home with God. He blogs at “unfurledsails.wordpress.com”. Pastor Thom leads Pathway Community Church and may be reached for comments or questions by email at pastorthom@pathwaygallipolis.com. Viewpoints expressed are the work of the author.

Thom Mollohan and his family have ministered in southern Ohio the past 25 years, is the author of Led by Grace, The Fairy Tale Parables, Crimson Harvest, and A Heart at Home with God. He blogs at “unfurledsails.wordpress.com”. Pastor Thom leads Pathway Community Church and may be reached for comments or questions by email at pastorthom@pathwaygallipolis.com. Viewpoints expressed are the work of the author.