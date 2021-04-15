A Hunger for More: The only way to break the chains

It can be very disconcerting today when one looks about and sees how the principles and commandments and promises of God are not only set aside but are rejected utterly. It is not something new, of course, but it is perhaps more obviously apparent and more readily embraced by more and more people today.

In the Bible, Micah 2:1-2 says, “Woe to those who devise wickedness and work evil on their beds! When the morning dawns, they perform it, because it is in the power of their hand. They covet fields and seize them, and houses, and take them away; they oppress a man and his house, a man and his inheritance.”

Humanity’s struggle with its own nature has been an ongoing tragedy and would be an utter ruin for us if it were not for the grace of God. In every culture and under every governmental system, humanity’s own fallenness has been the fly in the ointment of human peace and human happiness. Evil does systemically exist, in case you wonder. But it exists systemically because human beings, like you and me, have built the system and have followed a spiritual blueprint given to us by the devil whose motive, as Jesus explains it, is to come “only to steal and kill and destroy” (John 10:10a).

If it were not for the ongoing restraint of God and His frequent interventions, we would have already found ourselves lost forever in the abyss of self-destruction. Be that as it may, God’s plan is not to just keep us from destroying ourselves. It is to grant us something more than a continued existence and the marginal illusion of happiness that the world offers us. What God’s purpose is for you and for me is to experience an overflowing fullness of His joy and peace which comes only through His presence. His joy and peace are coupled with the love He shows us in Jesus, His Son, love is what He bids us to demonstrate in the lives of others around us.

Listen as Jesus speaks to what He offers us when He says, “I came that they may have life and have it abundantly” (John 10:10b). That abundant life, inseparable from Jesus, is freely given to you and to me on the condition that we simply believe it and turn to Him, turning away from our selfishness and sin.

Looking to Him and trusting in His promises is the only way to break the chains that hold you down. Surrendering your life to Him is the only way to get your life back from the mess that you make of it. Following Jesus as your Lord and Savior is the only way to get on the track to an eternity of joy and life. Let today be the day you turn to His love and experience His presence as you trust His promises!

Copyright © 2021, Thom Mollohan.

By Thom Mollohan A Hunger for More

Thom Mollohan and his family have ministered in southern Ohio the past 25 years, is the author of Led by Grace, The Fairy Tale Parables, Crimson Harvest, and A Heart at Home with God. He blogs at “unfurledsails.wordpress.com”. Pastor Thom leads Pathway Community Church and may be reached for comments or questions by email at pastorthom@pathwaygallipolis.com. Viewpoints expressed are the work of the author.

