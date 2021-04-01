Good Friday is an awesome day!

On the surface, this Friday of the Easter week may appear as a gruesome day when the Crucifixion of Christ is considered. But, in actuality it is an awesome day to celebrate. This Friday is particularly remembered because it was on a Friday that God showed us how much He loves us. This Friday is particularly remembered, for it was on a Friday some 2000 years ago God made a daring personal sacrifice that effectively settled His holy strategy for our eternal redemption.

How was God able to accomplish it? The Scripture says that it was “through the blood of the Cross.” The “blood” and the “Cross” in question point to that which involved God’s Son, Jesus Christ. God gave His Son to die on a (The) Cross and to shed His precious blood to provide a perfect salvation. The Scripture says that without the shedding of blood there is no remission. In other words, without the shedding of blood there is no release or dismissal from the guilt and penalty of sin.

The reason remission is necessary is because we are sinners by nature and by choice. Consequently,, we are enemies of God. We are separated from having any hope of Heaven because of sin. Christ was willing to spend Friday on the Cross to make peace and reconciliation with God on our behalf. That is why Friday is an awesome day. That is why it is considered “good.”

Actually, what Christ did for us by dying on the Cross was to provide for us an opportunity of a lifetime. “Reconcile” literally means “to exchange.” Christ’s death gives us the opportunity to exchange eternal death for eternal life. His death gives us the opportunity to exchange alienation from God for fellowship with God, and to exchange rebelliousness for repentance.

Furthermore, Christ’s death on the Cross obliterated the claim that Satan has on our lives. The Scripture says His shed blood “blotted out the handwriting of ordinances that was against us, which was contrary to us, and took it out of the way, nailing it to His Cross.” When Christ died on the Cross, He ruined Satan and his evil. When on the Cross, the “hour and power of darkness” assaulted the soul of Christ full force. But, despite His suffering, Christ won the day! He openly made a show of them. He triumphed over them.

Friday is certainly an awesome day when we remember that Christ defeated the devil at the Cross.

By Pastor Ron Branch Contributing columnist

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

