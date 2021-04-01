Cross Words: No better time to receive Christ than today

“For while we were still weak, at the right time Christ died for the ungodly. For one will scarcely die for a righteous person—though perhaps for a good person one would dare even to die—but God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Rom. 5:6-8 ESV).

Two phrases stick out to me: “while we were still weak” and “while we were still sinners.”

What does it mean to be weak? What does it mean to be a sinner?

It’s easy for us to bypass the seriousness of our sin. It’s easy for us to say, “I’m not that bad. At least I’m not like [fill in the blank].” But the Bible is clear that all of us—each and every one of us—have sinned (see Rom. 3:23).

John writes, “If we say we have not sinned, we make him [God] a liar, and his word is not in us” (1 Jn. 1:10 ESV).

But how often do we actually believe this? We think, “Well, I’m still a pretty good person. I’ll be okay.”

That’s not what Paul says: “‘None is righteous, no, not one; no one understands; no one seeks for God. All have turned aside; together they have become worthless; no one does good, not even one’” (Rom. 3:10-12 ESV).

There are no excuses. Our greatest deeds are like filthy rags (see Isa. 64:6).

So, that’s why it’s amazing to think about Romans 5:6-8. Despite our inability to ever be good enough, Christ took our place. Despite our frailty, Christ died for us. And this is why we celebrate Good Friday. Because Jesus paid the cost of our sin—that is, if you know Him as Lord and Savior of your life.

And if you don’t, may today be the day you surrender your life to Christ.

“If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved” (Rom. 10:9 ESV).

Is God drawing your heart to Christ on this Good Friday? Is God opening your eyes to the reality of your sin? Is God offering you the righteousness available through the death of His one and only Son? This is the hope of the gospel. This is where real life is found.

There’s no better time to receive Christ than today.

By Isaiah Pauley Cross Words

Isaiah Pauley is the Minister of Worship for Faith Baptist Church in Mason, W.Va. Find more at www.isaiahpauley.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

