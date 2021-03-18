In the past year, if your experience is like mine, it seems that trouble is often manifested with which to deal. That is why the Word of God is such a valuable asset that serves as a source of encouragement and instruction. For example, the Psalmist lamented that, because of his particular problems, his heart was overwhelmed.

Do you ever feel as though your heart is over-whelmed with a bevy of troubles? Despite the frustration of constant suffering, he knew that, when there is trouble, there is help. Therein is the encouragement. But, such encouragement is qualified by two personal responses that serve to tap into the help. Consider the spiritual insight he gained about, which he imparts to us.

First, there is help for troubles that seem to overwhelm us — when we turn to God. The fact that he knew there was help only as he turned to God is clarified when he said, “When my heart is overwhelmed , lead me to the rock that is higher than I.”

By turning to God for help, the Psalmist realized that he could be lifted above the scope of his problems. By standing on the wisdom and solutions of God can anyone ever truly possess the proper angle of advantage for strength and stability to overcome being overwhelmed.

It is noted about sparrows that, when their nest is torn down, it will rebuild in the same location. But, if the nest is torn down a second time, instinct dictates that there is a critical need to build at a higher location to get out of the reach of what is tearing up the nest. Height is the key to safety.

The same is equally true for us as indicated by the Psalmist. Spiritual height is the key to safety, security, and solutions when troubles assail us.

How many times have you attempted to rebuild your dreams and expectations only to have them torn down over and again? Next time, build higher! As the spiritual rock, Jesus Christ provides higher and lasting results.

But, there is a second qualifier for tapping into help when trouble comes that the Psalmist came to realize. Not only should we turn to God, but we also must commit to God.

He references commitment to God as a part of the process for gaining help when he stated, “For thou, O God, hast heard my vows.” He was careful not to bargain with God, but rather make commitment to God.

For the most part, people do not have a problem in turning to God for help. It is seen so many times in the experiences of people during times of their particular trouble. But, too often when God’s help is expected, the necessity of reciprocating God’s good help is rejected.

Herein lies a consideration that always must be prioritized. If you want the good of God, then you must be committed to God. The Psalmist clarified it when he stated, “Thou hast given me the heritage of those that fear thy name.”

In other words, it was only after having turned to God and having committed to God that he began to experience the good of God like many others experienced.

What commitments does he suggest we make?

One is found in the necessity of being faithful to worship in the House of God. We need to worship God in committed fashion. But, the Scripture makes it clear that, we not only need to faithfully worship the Lord, but His gracious help is distinctly tied to faithful worship.

Another is found in the commitment to mercy and truth, “which may preserve.” We are advantaged best only when we embrace the principles, purposes, and plans of God’s good will and mercy for our lives.

Far better it is to deal with troubles from the advantage God gives.

By Pastor Ron Branch Contributing columnist

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

