Fifth Sunday of Lent: God knows our hearts

There is a very well-known verse in the Old Testament book of Psalms that I would like us to think about this week. It is Psalm 51:10, “Create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a right spirit within me.”

King David wrote these words. You remember David, don’t you? He was the shepherd boy that killed Goliath, the Giant, and later God made him king of Israel. David loved God with all his heart, but David still made mistakes – sometimes big mistakes in fact. David realized he had sinned and done wicked and bad things in God’s sight, so David went to God. He prayed and said, “O God, I have sinned against You, and I have done evil things in Your sight. Create in me a clean heart and give me a right spirit.”

Sometimes you and I do bad things too. We might have done things that we knew better than to do, but we did them anyway. It makes not only us sad but God too. Maybe we have things like bitterness, anger, jealousy, selfishness, pride, or greed in our hearts. When we come to church, everything about us may look great to other people, but God knows and sees what we have in our hearts and the wrong things we have done. We need to take David’s example for ourselves and pray to God and say like David, “O God, create in me a clean heart and renew a right spirit within my heart.” God will be overjoyed to fix it for us because He loves us so much!

Let’s thank Him for that in our prayer this week. Father, we know You can see what is in our hearts and minds. We also know we make mistakes and there are things that shouldn’t be there. Please forgive us and create in us a heart and mind with only good things in it. Then our spirit will be right as well. In Jesus’ name we pray these things. Amen.

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

