Creating a home first aid kit

September 1st marked the beginning of National Preparedness Month. This year’s theme is “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.” In the past we have talked about preparing and planning for disasters including building a 72-hour emergency kit. A 72-hour emergency kit is an important piece of survival during a disaster, and one major component is a first aid kit.

First aid kits aren’t just important in a 72-hour emergency kit, families should have first aid kits readily available for everyday use. First aid kits come in many shapes and sizes, some are bought at stores and others are homemade, all having a majority of the same items. In my opinion, building a first aid kit to cater to your family is the best option.

The first step in creating a first-aid kit is to find a container that will fit your supplies, this can be a backpack, storage tote, or whatever fits best for your family. Next you should gather supplies which are specific to your family such as oral glucose for a family member with diabetes or and EPI pen for a family member who has a severe allergy. Once you have gathered those supplies it’s time to gather some basic first aid supplies such as, Band-Aids in different shapes and sizes, gauze pads, gauze rolls, medical tape, triangle bandages, hot and cold packs, and a breathing barrier for CPR. All these supplies can then be placed in your first aid container, which should be maintained monthly to ensure supplies are still in usable order and not expired.

For more information on emergency kits and first aid kits visit www.meigs-health.com/emergency-preparedness/.

By Brody Davis Contributing columnist

Brody Davis is the Emergency Response Coordinator/Public Information Officer at the Meigs County Health Department.

