Health is defined as “the state of being free from illness or injury,” while value is defined as “the regard that something is held to deserve; the importance, worth, or usefulness of something.”

Health and value are often used within the same sentence as health value or the value of health. It plays a significant role in daily lives while potentially holding many positive attributes if it is achievable. The value of health might hold differently to each person — but should always be taken seriously. Health value should positively influence the conscious, where striving to improve and maintain good health is accessible to everyone.

Health value might be viewed differently by each person; but dealing with chronic diseases, illnesses, etc. can make life difficult, as opposed to being in standard or good health. Although most chronic diseases and illnesses are manageable, they may diminish the quality of life. Because of this, health is typically held as very valuable. The higher the value of health to each person, the more likely they are to exercise, consume a balanced diet, and strive for better mental health. Not only will these three factors improve livelihood, they will encourage and cause better health for the present and future.

Health value can ultimately mean productivity within one’s life. If the value of health is considered high, the quality of life will likely be high as well. When health value is not considered a priority, it is possible that individuals may struggle, develop health issues, and their quality of life may diminish. Physical, mental, and emotional health should all be held to high value and worked at daily. With good health comes a better life. It is encouraged to view your health at significant value and ask yourself, what does health value mean to you?

By Sara Hill Contributing columnist

Sara Hill is the Creating Healthy Communities Program Director at the Meigs County Health Department.

