Letter to the Editor: Student offers concerns, solutions

Dear Editor,

I come to you with concerns about Governor Mike DeWine’s two for two plan in the 2020-21 school year. I am concerned about the two for two plan, because most of my fellow classmates and some staff do not have internet, wifi and/or electronics. One out of three of my teachers have reliable internet or wifi. Where I live I only have the internet when I am outside, and it only works about half the time. I also can only do my schoolwork on my phone which is not ideal as it puts more strain on eyes than tablets or laptops/computers. People outside of southeast Ohio do not understand the struggle of having to drive 10-20 minutes just to get cell service, to complete the online assignments. Without cell service and/or internet, there is not much you can do.

I have a couple of solutions to this problem. My first solution is paper packets. Paper packets can be taken home by any child and then returned to school and recycled after the staff look through them. My second solution is to do college like or smaller classes. Thank you for your time and consideration.

Julia M. Neal

Future seventh grader at Gallia Academy Middle School