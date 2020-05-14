God’s Kids Korner: Loving Jesus (John 14: 21)

Do you love Jesus? It’s easy to say yes, but let’s think about that question for a second. How does Jesus know that you love Him? What can you do to show Jesus that you love Him? Those are hard questions to answer, but Jesus tells His Disciples the answer in John 14: 21, “Those who really love Me are the ones who not only know My commandments but also obey them. My Father will love such people, and I will love them. I will make Myself known to them.” It isn’t enough just to say we love Jesus. Instead, we have to show God our love by DOING the right things – just like you show your love to your parents, your brothers and sisters, your friends, and even your pets. And what is wonderful is that God has sent the Holy Spirit (the Bible verses here call it the Spirit of Truth) to help us do what we should and be with us always. So, what are some things we can do to show our love for Jesus? The Bible is always the best place to find the answer. In my readings this week, I found some ways the Bible says that we can show our love for Jesus and their scripture references. They are:

1. Love one another. (John 13:34-35) The Apostle John teaches Jesus wants us to be kind and thoughtful to everyone, not just people we like. 2. Worship Him. (Luke 4:8) Worship God the Father and Jesus the Son. Luke says we should praise God through worship. This is one reason why we go to church. 3. Tell others about Jesus. (Acts 1:8) This verse tells us not to be afraid to tell our friends about our friend, Jesus. 4. Talk to Him daily in prayer. (Matthew 26:41) The Apostle Matthew says Jesus wants us to talk to Him every day and tell Him what’s going on in our life – our hopes, our dreams, and our problems. 5. Read His Word. (Psalm 119:11) There are many children’s Bibles and books of Bible stories. Psalm 119 suggests we must read the Bible for ourselves or let someone read its stories to us, so we can learn about God and Jesus. 6. Forgive others as you forgive us. (Matthew 6:15) We know Jesus died and rose again, so we could be forgiven when we mess up. The Bible says here we must forgive others in the same way when they mess up too.

It isn’t always easy to do all those things, but Jesus knows that and knows when we are trying our best. Plus, the Holy Spirit will be there to help us too. Jesus loves us and that will never change no matter what. Try to show Him your love by loving others and doing what is right, especially now when we are all staying home and probably a little scared about things. Remember to be patient with each other. We are all struggling with what’s going on around us – including your parents and siblings.

Let’s say a prayer together. Heavenly Father, we are quick to say that we love You, but we know that we need to show our love too. Help us to show our love for You in the same ways You show Your love for us by doing good. We would also pray for and give thanks for those on the front lines helping those who are sick. They are truly showing Your love in a special way for all of us to witness. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/05/web1_Moody-Ann-1.jpg

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

