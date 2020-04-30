God’s Kids Korner: Three things to remember

Lisa TerKeurst is one of my favorite Christian authors. She has written many, many books. I recently came across hers suggestions for three things that we Christians should never forget. I thought they were so good that I wrote them down to use in a sermon and for you too this week! Always remember:

1. GOD IS GOOD. Psalm 119: 68 says, “God is good, and He does good things.” God is everything that God should be- perfect in every way. He is the source of all that is excellent, moral, righteous, virtuous, and wonderful. The Bible tells us over and over again that God is a good, loving, and kind God. He shows us that every day in everything around us. He made the earth and all that is in it for us to use and enjoy. He gave us families and friends and animals and nature. Think of all the things that He made in this world just to make us happy.

2. GOD IS GOOD TO US. God created you and me in His own image to have wonderful and abundant lives, we read in John 3. He loved us so much that God gave His only Son, Jesus, to die for us, so we would have eternal life if we just believe in Him. He gives us everything we need to be happy and productive in life. He wants us to have exactly what we need, and He makes sure we have exactly that if we follow Him. Every good thing we have now or will have in the future is given to us by God because He loves us so much. He is a personal God who knows each and every one of us just the way we are. The Bible says he even knows how many hairs are on our heads! (Matthew 10:30 and Luke 12:7)

3. GOD IS GOOD AT BEING GOD. We never have to worry about God knowing what to do next. He is in control of the world and will have the final say as to what happens. (Even with the Corona-Virus of today.) That “what finally happens” will be good. He will rule over it all, and it will be OK no matter how bad it may seem to be now or in the future. Everything good that has come or will come is from God Himself. We never have to be afraid of anything because God is ruler over all and will always be ruler over all. Nothing is a surprise to Him, so He always knows what is happening, what will happen, and what to do about it. We don’t have to second guess His decisions for the world or our lives. He only wants what is best for us. Deuteronomy 3: 22 tells us, “Do not be afraid of them; the Lord your God Himself will fight for you.” Then in the last book of the Bible, Revelation 1:17 it says, “Then He placed His right hand on me and said: ‘Do not be afraid. I am the First and the Last.”

Let’s say our prayer for this week. Father God, thank You for making the world for us and overseeing it all. Thank You for loving us enough to send Jesus to save us from our sins. Thank You for being so good and kind to us always. Thank You for being our God! Please bless all those who are suffering for whatever reason in their bodies, minds, or spirits. Please bless all those people who are helping us in this time of the virus. Help us to stay safe and not be afraid. In Your name we pray. Amen.

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

