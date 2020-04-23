God’s Kids Korner: You’ve got a friend

Have you ever just not been able to figure something out? Maybe it was a math problem or how to put something together. No matter how you thought about it, it just didn’t seem to make any sense. Then you maybe became upset, frustrated, or just plain sad. You didn’t know what to do next. Well, that’s what Jesus’ disciples and followers felt like, I think, after His crucifixion. They thought their dear friend and savior was dead. They didn’t know what to do or where to go next. They were upset, sad, and confused. This was not what they thought would happen. They believed Jesus was gone forever.

Our Bible lesson for this week is found in Luke 24: 13-35. Two of Jesus’ friends were sadly walking back to their home in the village of Emmaus on that very same day Jesus had been raised from the dead. As they were walking, the two friends were talking about all that had happened when another man walked up behind them and joined them. (It was Jesus, but the Bible says they were kept from recognizing Him.) Jesus asked them what they were talking about, and the two men couldn’t believe that this man didn’t know about what had been going on in Jerusalem the last few days. The men told Him the whole story about Jesus being turned over to the authorities, being crucified, buried, and now some of the women said that His tomb was empty. These women said an angel told them that Jesus was alive!

When the men got close to their home in Emmaus, Jesus was about to go on ahead of them, but the two men asked Him to stay with them since it was getting late. Jesus agreed, and so they sat down together to eat supper. But when they did, Jesus took the bread, gave thanks, and handed it to them. When He did this, suddenly they recognized who He was, but just as suddenly, Jesus disappeared! The two men couldn’t believe it, but they were so happy to know for themselves that Jesus really was alive.

Sometimes, we get confused and discouraged too when things don’t work out as we had planned, or we don’t understand why things are the way they are. (Just like now with this virus and no school for the rest of the year.) We need to remember Jesus is always with us to keep us from being sad and frustrated. He loves us no matter what, and there is nothing to be afraid of no matter what! Just when we may least expect it, Jesus is there to be with us in any situation. No matter what road we walk along in this life, Jesus is walking right beside us if we just look!

Let’s say a prayer together. Dear Heavenly Father, let us always remember to open our eyes to see Jesus beside us in whatever happens in this life. He will guide us and take care of us, and we can trust in Him always. Please help all those people who are sick and the people who are working to help them and us during this time. In Your name we pray, Amen.

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

