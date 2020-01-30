God’s Kids Korner: Just be happy!

What makes you happy? There are a million different answers depending on whom you ask that question. We all want to be happy, and God wants us to be happy too. You might be surprised though what Jesus said about happiness and what truly makes us happy. It isn’t lots of money, lots of toys, a big house, being popular, winning sports teams, or things that we usually think of as making us happy.

The Bible has a lot to say about happiness in several places. One important place is Matthew 5: 1-12. These verses are called “The Beatitudes,” and you might want to have someone read them all to you. They are the “attitudes” that we need to have to really “be happy.” They might seem a little backwards when we first read them.

One day, Jesus went up on the side of a mountain. He sat down with His disciples and the people who were there and began to teach them about happiness. He told them eight different things that day. They say things like: Be happy when you are sad because then God will show you He can comfort you; Be happy when someone is mean to you because then God will show you He can give you peace; Be happy when you don’t have what you need because then God can show you He will provide everything you need, for example. There are several others listed in the scriptures above.

You see, happiness in not a feeling that is brought about by the things that we have or even the things that happen to us. It is an attitude inside us because of what we have in our hearts given to us and done for us by God. Proverbs 16:20 says, “Happy is he who trusts in the Lord.” Trusting God is the most important way to be happy. He will always be with us no matter what happens and will always want what is best for us. We can be happy always knowing God is for us – never against us. He has a good plan for our lives and loves us very much. So- Be Happy!!

Let us pray. Dear Lord, help us to always place our trust in You, so that we may experience the true happiness that only You can bring into our lives. Please help us to show others that same happiness. In Your holy name we pray, Amen.

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

