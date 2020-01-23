God’s Kids Korner: He knows our hearts

Our Scripture for this week is Matthew 4: 12-23. Jesus is beginning His public ministry, and He needs some people He knows that He can lead and teach and will lead others to Him as well. You would think that Jesus would try to find some very educated, well-known, and influential people to help Him, wouldn’t you? But that’s not what He did; in fact, Jesus did almost the exact opposite. He chose four fishermen from Galilee: Andrew, his brother Peter, and James and John, the sons of Zebedee to be the first disciples. (He chooses more later.) We are told in the Bible that they immediately left their nets and followed Jesus. Jesus told them that He would make them “fishers of men.” That was something strange to them, but they did understand the wording since they were fishermen. We know today that Jesus meant that they would bring others to know and accept Christ.

You see, Jesus knew the hearts of these men just as He knows our hearts today. He knew they were hard working, strongly dedicated men who would make great disciples to learn and further the gospel message. We know from the Bible this was true. Jesus does not seek perfection; He seeks a good heart that is willing to follow and learn from Him and then tell others that same message. Jesus is just as apt to make a personal calling on our lives now as He was these four, lowly fishermen. Jesus calls us for that same repentance, willingness, and witness. It was the call of Jesus Christ that made these men leave their nets, become His dedicated disciples, and follow Jesus to the end. Are you willing to leave whatever nets you have and do the same? We all can be His disciples even today if we live for and in Him. I pray that we can do just that.

Let say our prayer for the week. Dear Jesus, help us to answer Your call upon our lives whatever that call may look like. We know You will help us and mold us into what You want us to be, so we can serve You and others and bring them to know You just like the disciples. We all can be disciples and fishers of men, women, and children. In Your name we pray, Amen.

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

