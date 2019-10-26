Taking issue with ‘New Democrat Party’

Dear Editor,

The “NEW” Democrat Party’s embrace of socialism and rushed attempts to remove our duly elected president from office should frighten citizens through Southeast Ohio. Democrat candidates for president are proposing trillions in spending without any plan for how to pay for it, and the democrats in the House are working behind closed doors to impeach the president and undermine the progress republicans have made over the last three years. As President Trump said in his State of the Union, “America will never be a socialist country.” Thank you Senator Rob Portman for standing up to the overreach and instead focusing on what we elected President Trump to do – supporting policies to create jobs and the strengthen our economy.

Meigs County Commissioners Randy Smith, Tim Ihle, James Will