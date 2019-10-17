God’s Kids Korner: Never give up

Can you remember a time when you wanted something? I mean REALLY wanted something so much that you thought you could not live without it? It might have been the latest toy, a cell phone, or a pet. When you want something like this so much, you usually ask your parents. I mean ask and ask; then beg and beg your parents for whatever it is you want. You hope that they will get so tired of hearing you ask, that they will give in and get what you want to have so much, right?

You know that your parents love you very much and want to give you nice things that you need and want. They also want what is best for you, so sometimes they know what you ask for is not in your best interest. Your Heavenly Father is like that too. He loves to give you what you keep praying for – if it is what is best for you.

In Luke 18: 1-8, there is a story Jesus told about a widow woman who went to a judge and told him that her rights were being violated, and she asked him to protect her. At first, the judge refused to do anything, but the woman kept asking him over and over and over. Finally, he said, “I will give this woman justice because she keeps asking. If I don’t help her, she will wear me out.”

Then Jesus told the people what He was teaching, “So what makes you think God won’t step in and help His children when they keep on crying out for help? Won’t He stick up for them? I assure you, He will!”

Our Father in heaven loves to do nice things for us. He also wants what is best for us and has the wisdom to know what that is. But never forget: He loves for us to talk with Him and ask Him for what we think we want – even if it’s over and over again. Then He will always give us what is best for us.

Let’s say a prayer together. Dear God, thank You for listening to us and what we think we want. We know that You will give us what we need. Please help us to remember that and be satisfied with Your answer. In Your holy name we pray, Amen.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_Moody-Ann-2.jpg

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.