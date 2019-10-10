God’s Kids Korner: The thankful leper

Our Bible story for this week is from Luke 17: 11-17. It is about ten lepers. Do you know what a leper is? No, it is not an animal with spots on it; that is a leopard. However a leper does have spots. It is a person who has a disease called leprosy. This disease causes sores all over the body. Leprosy was very common in Jesus’ day, and the people who had this sickness were said to be “unclean.” That meant that they had to stay away from other people because others could also catch the disease from them. It was a horrible, painful thing to have, and there was no cure for it then.

One day, Jesus was walking through a small village when He saw a group of ten men who all had leprosy. They stood far away from Jesus and called to Him, “Jesus Master, have pity on us.” They knew who Jesus was, and that He had the power to heal them. When Jesus heard them, He called back to the lepers and said, “Go, show yourself to the priest.”

As the lepers made their way to see the priest, they looked at their skin and saw all their sores were gone. Jesus had healed them! They were so happy that they ran up and down the streets singing and dancing. Suddenly, one of the men stopped and went back to Jesus. He praised God with a loud voice, threw himself at Jesus’ feet, and said, “Thank you.” Jesus said to him, “Weren’t there ten who were healed? Where are the other nine?” Only one of the ten men remembered to say, “Thank you.”

God is so good to us all the time. Every day He provides what we need: food, clothing, a home, people to love us, schools, medical care, our church, and so much more. Do we ever forget to say, “Thank you?” I know sometimes I do and just take it all for granted. Let’s stop right now and tell God “Thank you” for all He does for us. Then ask God to help us to always remember how good He is to us and to be thankful every day.

Let’s say our prayer. Dear Heavenly Father, thank You so much for all You provide for us each and every day. We often forget to say thank you, but please know how much we love and appreciate all You do for us. Hear us now as we say, “Thank You for it all!” In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

