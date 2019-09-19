God’s Kids Korner: Honesty, the best policy

Have you ever found money lying on the floor at school, found a pretty piece of jewelry, or found someone’s billfold? What did you do? Maybe the item wasn’t worth much, or maybe it was worth a lot. It doesn’t matter how much or how little something is worth. We need to do the right thing and get the item back to its owner because it isn’t ours to keep.

Every day we are faced with decisions that test our honesty from finding lost things, to telling the truth, to taking quizzes. Jesus realized this fact, so He told a story in Luke 16:1-13 about a rich man who accused his manager of wasting his money. The rich man called in the manager and asked him to give an account of the way he was overseeing his money. Sure enough, the manager had not been honest, taking some of the money for himself, and cheating his employer. The employer fired the man.

After telling the story, Jesus said to His Disciples, “Whoever can be trusted with very little can also be trusted with much, and whoever is dishonest with very little will also be dishonest with much.” (Luke 16:10) If we make sure that we are honest in the small things, then we can be sure that we will be honest in the big things. If people know that they can trust us in small things, they will know that they can trust us in big things too. We always need to be honest, so Jesus is proud of us, and people can believe in us.

Let’s say a prayer together. Dear Father, help us to remember what Jesus taught us about honesty. Then help us to be honest in every situation – big or small. In Jesus name we pray, Amen.

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

