Cross Words: How easily we forget

We all know what it’s like to forget something. Maybe it’s a bag of chips at the grocery store, a daily dosage of medicine, or a flush of the toilet. And don’t forget the name of so-and-so down the street. In fact, that reminds me.

A couple of weeks ago, I was completing some field experience hours for my Elementary Education degree. It was only my second time at the placement. And since I go once a week, I hadn’t been there for several days. In other words, I didn’t remember the names of very many kids.

That’s when a young boy approached me with excitement in his eyes and said, “Hey Isaiah!”

I’m learning that kids remember my name. And I’m not sure why. Maybe it’s because children listen better than some may think. Maybe they have less distractions in their minds when meeting new people. Maybe they realize the importance of friendships better than independent adults. But whatever the reason, I desire to be more like a child in my relationship with God.

How easily we forget.

This week, I’m writing about Psalm 105. It’s a beautiful chapter which seeks to remind the Israelites of God’s redemption. May the Father stir our memories and affections towards Him as we study His Word together.

The psalmist begins, “Oh give thanks to the LORD; call upon his name; make known his deeds among the peoples! Sing to him, sing praises to him; tell of all his wondrous works! Glory in his holy name; let the hearts of those who seek the LORD rejoice! Seek the LORD and his strength; seek his presence continually! Remember the wondrous works that he has done, his miracles, and the judgements he uttered, O offspring of Abraham, his servant, children of Jacob, his chosen ones!” (Ps. 105:1-6 ESV).

It’s a call for the offspring of Abraham to worship their faithful God. The psalmist begins to describe God’s faithfulness throughout history. Psalm 105 is a crash course on the redemption of God’s people, covering the covenant with Abraham to the entering of the Promised Land.

Here’s an overview of that story: “He remembers his covenant forever, the word that he commanded, for a thousand generations, the covenant that he made with Abraham, his sworn promise to Isaac, which he confirmed to Jacob as a statute, to Israel as an everlasting covenant, saying, ‘To you I will give the land of Canaan as your portion for an inheritance’” (v. 8-11 ESV).

“When he summoned a famine on the land and broke all supply of bread, he had sent a man ahead of them, Joseph, who was sold as a slave… . Then Israel came to Egypt; Jacob sojourned in the land of Ham. And the LORD made his people very fruitful and made them stronger than their foes… . He sent Moses, his servant, and Aaron, whom he had chosen. They performed his signs among them and miracles in the land of Ham… . Egypt was glad when they departed, for dread of them had fallen upon it. He spread a cloud for a covering, and fire to give light by night… . And he gave them the lands of the nations, and they took possession of the fruit of the peoples’ toil, that they might keep his statutes and observe his laws. Praise the LORD!” (v. 16-17, 23-24, 26-27, 38-39, 44-45 ESV).

Now, I highly suggest that you read the entirety of Psalm 105. But that’s an overview of what the author encourages the Israelites to remember. Because how easily they forget. They often forget God and turn to idolatry throughout the Old Testament. And the same can be said about us today. How easily we forget.

That’s why we, too, must remember God’s faithfulness with joy. Like the Israelites, God is calling us to worship Him with gratitude for His work of redemption in our lives. You see, God’s covenant with Abraham doesn’t end with the ancient Israelites. God’s promise to Abraham survives through his family. And after several generations, Jesus Christ is born through the lineage of Judah—the son of Jacob.

In fact, shortly before Jesus is born, Zechariah celebrates His coming by saying, “‘to show the mercy promised to our fathers and to remember his holy covenant, the oath that he swore to our father Abraham, to grant us’” (Luke 1:72-73 ESV).

We must never forget the story of our redemption. Like the Israelites of old, we must remember His wondrous works, miracles, and judgements (v. 5). After all, we’re also among the offspring of Abraham through Christ.

May we approach our Father as a child. Full of remembrance and excitement. Full of worship and praise. How easily we forget.

By Isaiah Pauley

Isaiah Pauley is passionate about sharing Jesus in a simple way. Follow the journey of this young pastor at www.isaiahpauley.com, on Facebook at Isaiah Pauley Page, or on Instagram @isaiahpauley.

