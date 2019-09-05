God’s Kids Korner: The cost of discipleship

There was a large crowd that was accompanying Jesus towards Jerusalem in Luke 14:25-35. While coming to Jesus was a great first step to hearing His Gospel message, Jesus knew the hearts of the people. Most of them really expected Him to perform miracles for them or to feed them or to become a political king for them. Some even thought it was just the “cool” thing to do. But Jesus wanted each person to actually understand what it meant if someone decided to really follow Him – to be His Disciple, so He told them a story about building a tower.

Jesus said if you wanted to build a tower for yourself or your family, you wouldn’t just start building without first planning how much it would cost, what it would look like, who would build it, and what materials you would need. If you didn’t think about all those things first, you might start building but never be able to finish it, and then you would be disappointed and others would laugh at you because of your lack of planning ahead.

Jesus explained to them that becoming a Disciple was similar; one must realize there is more to it than just saying, “I am Christ’s Disciple.” We need to understand although following Christ is the best thing we can do for ourselves, it may not always be easy. Back then following Him might mean your family didn’t agree with your decision or your friends might make fun of you. That sort of thing still happens today.

When we accept Jesus as our Savior, we need to fully realize there are times that it may be difficult to follow what Jesus wants us to do. It may mean saying no to things our friends want us to do. It may mean not getting what we want all the time. Sometimes others may even laugh or make fun of us, so we need to make sure we are ready if those things happen. BUT remember too, that people made fun and laughed at Jesus. They didn’t understand His ways or His message at times – even to the point of the cross. Jesus understands and will always help us be the best Disciple we can be if we ask Him.

Let’s ask Jesus to help us be good Disciples. Jesus, we know following You is what we should do, but sometimes it is hard. Please help us to stay the course and be a great witness and Disciple for You always. In Your name we pray, Amen.

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

