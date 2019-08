PATRIOT — Paul E. Elkins, age 66, of Patriot, Ohio, died surrounded by family on August 25, 2019.

A gathering of friends and family will take place at Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home, 135 Broadway Street, Jackson, Ohio on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. Prayer by David Elkins will conclude the gathering at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home in Jackson.