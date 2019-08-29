God’s Kids Korner: Always the Same and Never Leaving

This week, we are reading in the last chapter of Hebrews — Chapter 13. The book of Hebrews was written to new Christians and wanted them to understand that Jesus Christ should be the one to hold the most important place in their (and our) lives. Without Him, we can never be truly happy no matter how much money, prestige, or things we have. The writer tells us that we should have “brotherly love” for all people and show hospitality to others. Be content with what we have and don’t worship money or any other idols we think we have to have to be happy. God’s love, grace, and forgiveness are what we really need to have a wonderful life.

But there’s a promise written in this chapter that I want to focus on and hope you never forget. It’s in the last half of verse 5 and then verse 6: “Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you. So we say with confidence, The Lord is my helper; I will not be afraid. What can mere mortals do to me?”

Think about that for a minute. With all the changes — good and bad — that go on in this world, there is one constant — one thing that will always stay the same no matter what happens to us. That one thing is God. He is the same as He was in Bible times and the same now. He will ALWAYS love us and be with us in the good times and the bad times. We can always rely on Him to be our helper and help us to not be afraid. With Him for us, we never have to worry about what others could do to us. God will still be there for us no matter the situation or outcome.

That’s really neat when we understand and believe that promise. You and I don’t have to worry about anything; we just have to know God is there and not ever going away from us. He’s never leaving your Mom or your Dad or your brothers or your sisters or your grandparents or your friends or ANYONE.

As school starts, it is often a scary time with new teachers, subjects, friends, and all, so just remember God is there with you as you start the new school year. He will be with you every day and all day, so there’s no need to be upset. Just ask Him to calm you and then remember to be kind to your classmates. They are probably a little scared too.

Have a great school year! Be happy in the Lord and learn all you can.

Let’s pray. Father God, thank You for never leaving us or changing. Help us to be kind to others and have a good school year, learning all we can. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_Moody-Ann-4.jpg

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.