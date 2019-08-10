Practicing Firearm Safety

In our region firearms are common in the majority of homes. Firearms are passed down from generation to generation, others are purchased for hunting and protection, but one thing is for sure with all firearms and that’s safety.

Firearm safety was once taught in schools, to everyone, but with the change in society we now rely on safety to be taught by family members, or learned through a safety course. In reality, everyone should be taught firearm safety whether you are a gun owner or not.

Below is a list of safety tips I have compiled which are important parts of firearm safety:

· Treat all firearms as they are loaded at all times.

· Always point the gun in a safe direction away from people.

· Know what is beyond your target. You may miss or a round may go through a target which could cause serious harm or damage.

· Keep your finger off the trigger until you’re ready to shoot.

· Do not rely on the firearm’s mechanical safety.

· Wear ear and eye protection when shooting firearms.

· Never use alcohol or drugs while shooting firearms.

· Properly store firearms unloaded and in a safe location with a locking mechanism.

I encourage everyone to take the time to familiarize yourself with the firearms you use, and take a safety course to learn more about the safe handling of firearms. These simple steps could lead to avoiding serious injury or death to you and the people around you.

By Brody Davis Special to Times-Sentinel

Brody Davis is the Public Health Emergency Response Coordinator at the Meigs County Health Department.

