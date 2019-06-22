Employee Spotlight: Jenna Roush

Hello all. My name is Jenna Roush and I am a Registered Nurse currently employed by the Meigs County Health Department’s (MCHD) Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program. I have been with the WIC office since the beginning of 2017.

Before being employed by the MCHD, I worked strictly in the hospital environment. I worked as a staff nurse on a med/surg unit as well as a surgical step down unit taking care of more acutely ill patients and those requiring cardiac catheterizations and interventions. I also worked as a Case Manager for the Emergency Department. I am now the WIC Certifying Health Professional (CHP). As such, I work with other WIC employees to provide nutritious foods and promote good health for pregnant women, women who have just had a baby, breastfeeding moms, infants and children up to age 5.

As the WIC CHP, my duties include:

· Assessing and documenting a participant’s nutritional risk(s).

· Prescribing food packages.

· Providing nutrition education including breastfeeding promotion and support that is responsive to the identified needs/interests of each participant.

· Identifying the need for individual care plans.

· Referring participants to other health and social services and providing appropriate follow-up to referrals.

· Implementing individual care plans for low-risk participants.

· Documenting nutrition services provided, including referrals and follow-up to referrals.

· Ensuring that screening for low iron and referrals for immunizations using a documented immunization record are performed.

Working for WIC is rewarding. l get to know the local community and I am able to help them in ways that may seem small, but can impact them for a lifetime. I hope that they feel I have had a positive effect on them as well.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding and/or have a child aged birth to 5 years of age, please call to see if you are eligible for WIC benefits and/or to make an appointment. Our office can be reached at 740-992-0392, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m.

By Jenna Roush Special to Times-Sentinel

Jenna Roush is a WIC Health Professional with the Meigs County Health Department.

