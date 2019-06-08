June is Men’s Health Month. Devoting a month to Men’s Health is an attempt to raise awareness of preventable health issues and encouragement of early detection and treatment of disease. You can take part in increasing awareness by participating in “Wear Blue Day” on Friday, June 14th (Friday before Father’s Day).

The first step to improving men’s health is getting to see your health care provider.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), women are 100percent more likely to visit the doctor for annual examinations and preventive services than men. Regular visits with your health care provider can lead to early detection and treatment for many health concerns. Men die at higher rates than women from 9 of the top 10 causes of death and on average, men die almost five years earlier than women (CDC). Depression in men is commonly undiagnosed, contributing to the fact that men are four times as likely to commit suicide as compared to women according to the CDC.

Prostate cancer is the No. 1 cancer among men in the U.S. according to the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Over 170,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year and it appears that the stage of the cancer at the time of the diagnosis is the best indicator for survival. While all men are at risk for prostate cancer, the level of risk varies depending on family history, race/enthnicity and prior contact to cancer causing chemicals (Agent Orange, ect…).

For more information/assistance finding access to care, visit our website at www.meigs-health.com and under the “Resources” tab visit the “Quick Reference Guide”.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_Marc-Barr-Meigs-HC.jpg

By Marc Barr Special to Times-Sentinel

Marc Barr is the Meigs County Health Commissioner

Marc Barr is the Meigs County Health Commissioner