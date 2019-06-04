Do annoying shoppers know they’re annoying?

I’ll share my pet peeves about certain shoppers. You know the ones. They probably annoy you, too.

They sing along with the music blasting over the loudspeakers. Please zip your lips so I can concentrate on which soap to buy.

What about the parent arguing with a toddler over a toy? Just say the word, “NO” and continue on with shopping. Or get the heck out of the toy aisle.

And a mom with a gaggle of boisterous kids following behind her where she cannot see them touching items, pushing each other, or blocking aisles. Although she probably knows exactly what they are doing—she is choosing to live and shop in the land of oblivion. “Those disruptive children aren’t mine. They’re just walking the Yellow Brick Road while searching for the Land of Oz.”

And the parent that allows a child to go to the store bathroom unattended is beyond annoying. It’s not safe. So, take your kid to pee. His bladder is a lot smaller than yours. And stop scolding him because he didn’t pee before you left home.

A kid having a meltdown in the candy aisle. Why didn’t the parent avoid this aisle?

And the shopper talking loudly on her cell phone. I don’t want to know your boring business.

Get out of the way when the frantic shopper buzzing about with cart almost runs you over. His mission is to search and find. Hey! Don’t mow down grandma. She’s got a few more good years left.

When you’re talking to a store employee about an item and another shopper butts in for help—please wait your turn or find another helper. Rude. Obviously, she didn’t read, “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” by Robert Fulghum.

The long-lost chatterers that haven’t seen each other since high school. Either take your reunion outside or move away from frozen food section.

People that slow up the 10 items or less checkout line with a cartload of stuff. Self-centered humans.

Then there’s the shopper that thinks it’s a sale item and argues with the cashier until the cows come home. She dismisses any evidence that it’s not on sale and demands to complain to the manager. An adult tantrum ensures before she stomps out the door. Lady, go home, hug your teddy bear, and take a long nap. Even a prince wouldn’t wake-up that princess with a kiss.

People that complain about long lines while standing in front of me. I don’t want to listen to your griping. Read my body language—it’s expressing annoyance. Don’t you see my eyebrow twitching with irritation? If I want to hear griping, I’ll give the grocery bill to my spouse when I get home.

Do annoying shoppers know they’re annoying? Or do they believe the rest of us are the annoying shoppers?

A quote on pinterest: “3 things that stress me out. 1. Hot days. 2. Annoying people. 3. Standing too close to annoying people on hot days.”

By Melissa Martin Contributing columnist

Reach:Melissa Martin, Ph.D, is an author, columnist, educator, and therapist. She lives in Scioto County, Ohio. www.melissamartinchildrensauthor.com. Contact her at melissamcolumnist@gmail.com.

