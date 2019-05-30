Ladybug’s favorite grilling food

Grilling season is here! For some it’s all year but for others, it now means all of our meals are about to get a whole lot tastier.

Ladybug Garden Club members have been busy this spring getting civic plantings completed. Some of us have planted at the Stebbins Field Girls Softball Diamonds, our church properties, our own gardens, gardens of friends and relatives, the Greenville traffic circle and we’re planting at the front entrance to the Darke County Fairgrounds this weekend.

Cathy Detrick likes to fix pizza on the grill and enjoys it for what it does to the crust.

Irma Heiser says it’s hard to select just one but favors BBQ chicken. The key is using the best fresh chicken and they usually use a leg or thigh piece. She also said a Japanese eggplant brushed with olive oil, and a great shish kabob – steak, onion, green pepper, and mushroom with homemade marinade with caraway seed is also a winner.

Carol-Hosbrook Cole likes to grill mushrooms, zucchini and onions in EVOO as they get so tender.

Dawn Hissing likes to marinate veggies using a basket. She tries different veggies and different marinades; if she has left over veggies, they are used in quesadillas. They taste great as a left over!

Becky Collins says their favorite is to grill steak rare with garlic butter and have red potatoes with sliced onions.

Winners Meat marinated chops are a favorite grilling item for Christie Randall.

Candy Helm says their favorite is ribs with grilled corn on the cob. It’s a comfort food as it reminds her of her Grandmother.

Cindy McCallister and Tiffany Stebbins both like veggies as well because of the great flavor.

Amy Erisman creates a dessert by putting fresh halved peaches on the top shelf of the grill, cooking it slow and low while eating dinner.

Kim Cromwell likes well-seasoned hamburger using Liquid smoke, Worcestershire sauce, dash of Soy sauce, salt, pepper, garlic powder all rubbed in. Her second favorite is ‘meal in a foil’ packet with hamburgers, potatoes, veggies and seasoning.

At our house, there is something about a little char on veggies and meats that flavors the meal we grill. It’s always extra special when eaten al fresco!

To go along with the grilling, you need something to sip on. A favorite is a good Bloody Mary! If you’re having friends over its ‘Bloody Mary’s by the Gallon’. Our recipe is: 5 Tbsp. celery salt, 3 Tbsp. fresh ground pepper, 2 Tbsp. prepared horseradish, ¼ c. Worcestershire sauce, ½ c. lime juice, 3 qts. Clamato (or tomato) juice, 1 (750ml) bottle vodka and celery stalk.

Mix the celery salt and pepper in a small bowl. Mix the horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, and lime juice in another small bowl. In a gallon container, combine both mixtures with the Clamato (tomato) juice and vodka, stirring well. Serve over ice and garnish with celery, shrimp, pickled green beans or asparagus. If you are preparing this ahead of time, mix all except for the vodka and refrigerate. Add vodka before serving.

Bring on the weekend!

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_Charlene-Thornhill-PRINT-2-1-1.jpg

By Charlene Thornhill Contributing columnist

Charlene Thornhill is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her community column Along the Garden Path. She can be reached at chardonn@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

Charlene Thornhill is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her community column Along the Garden Path. She can be reached at chardonn@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.