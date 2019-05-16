License plate number ‘JHUIIK920’

The above is a license plate number for one of my vehicles. In West Virginia, you may personalize license plate numbers for any of your vehicles. This one is an identification concoction that comes straight out of the Bible. “JHU” stands for Jehu. “IIK920” stands for II Kings 9:20, which is part of a Bible verse.

The associated verse goes, “…and the driving is like the driving of Jehu, the son of Nimshi, for he driveth furiously.”

I have this plate on my 1973 Chevy Impala. My Grandfather gave me this car in 1995. He bought it in 1979 from a neighbor of his in Cooleemee, NC. There is nothing inherently special about the car other than its current age and good condition. It is not a pristine model of car-ology. Rather, I consider it a blue-collar type ride for general purposes—-not to show.

But, I had something done to it to beef it up a bit. Around 2004 I invested in another engine for it. It is a 350 small block that pushes 400 horse power. It is that range of horse power that enables me to me delightfully “drive furiously” at times, which lends to me a Biblical association with Jehu.

The Biblical story of Jehu is an interesting read. Jehu was a captain in the army of Northern Israel when an unidentified prophet sent from Elisha anointed Jehu to be king of the country. With the appointment to be king came the commission from God to render judgment on the wicked leadership of Israel. Jehu was very thorough concerning it.

Apparently, Jehu was known for his chariot driving. He drove to Jezreel where the current king of Israel was staying. As he approached, watchmen on the wall sent out riders to make identification and get a report. But, neither came back.

Finally, one of the watchmen must have realized it was Jehu on the basis of his “furious driving.” That description makes me laugh.

But, the main point to take away from the account of Jehu is that he did the job the Lord called upon him to do. His “furious driving” indicates the zeal and enthusiasm he had to carry out the appointment and instructions concerning it.

In the end, the Lord rewarded Jehu for what he accomplished. “And the Lord said unto Jehu, Because thou hast done well in exceeding that which is right in mine eyes, and hast done unto the house of Ahab according to all that was in mine heart, thy children to the fourth generation shall sit on the throne of Israel.” To top things off, Jehu was enabled to rule himself for twenty-eight years.

This is one of those Biblical lessons for those of you who serve the Lord in the Church. The record of service in the Church by many shows a willingness to “drive furiously” for a short period of time, only to eventually fizzle out and become a Christian failure in due course. They quit their labor of service for a variety of reasons.

But, when the Lord appoints you to serve Him, it involves the rest of your life. The reason for it is because the Lord is honored with our faithfulness and consistency over the long haul. Jesus said, “Be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life.”

By what is faithfulness measured? Is it measured by being faithful twenty-three-and-a-half hours a day? Is it measured by being faithful for two or three years? Or only a decade? Absolutely not! Faithfulness to the Lord is measure according to steadfastness from beginning to end, regardless of what happens or what someone does to us. Granted, sometimes adjustments to how or where must be made. But, it is the Lord on whom we should remain focused and loyal.

The words of Apostle Paul at the end of his life echo loudly for us. He said, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”

Let us therefore drive furiously while keeping the faith for the Lord’s honor and glory.

Branch https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_Branch-Ron-2.jpg Branch

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio.

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio.