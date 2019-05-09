God’s Kids Korner:

You probably know that this coming Sunday is Mother’s Day. You may have made some sort of gift or card for her at school this week or bought her a gift. It’s always a good thing to remember our mothers and grandmothers for all they do for us. It’s not easy being a kid these days, but it’s also not easy being a mother or grandmother. There are always things that need to be done around the house, at work, and with our children. Often, there’s just not enough time to spend with our children and grandchildren as we’d like, but moms and grandmas usually try their very hardest to do what is best for their children and grandchildren because they love them very much. Then sometimes there are children without a mom or who cannot be with their mom on Mother’s Day. They may have another woman who acts as their parent. Many children have stepmothers or foster mothers too. Families are all different.

In the Bible in 2 Timothy 1:5, there is a letter from the Apostle Paul to a young man named Timothy. It says, “I have been reminded of your sincere faith which first lived in your grandmother Lois and in your mother Eunice, and I am persuaded now lives in you also.” Paul not only praises Timothy for his strong faith in God, but also Timothy’s mother and grandmother. He told Timothy that he had seen this same faith in Timothy’s grandmother and his mother that he now sees in Timothy himself. No doubt, Timothy developed his own faith by watching these two Godly women.

Many of you go to church because of the strong faith of your mother, grandmother, stepmother, or godmother. She takes you because she wants you to develop that same faith in God that she has. And she probably learned her faith from her mother taking her to church. She wants others to look at you and see a strong faith in you like she learned as a child of God when she was growing up. Today, we give thanks for our mothers, grandmothers, stepmothers, foster mothers, godmothers, or those women who have been like mothers to us and for the faith that grows in us as we watch the examples shown by these Godly women. Ask God to give them the strength to lead us in the ways of the Lord and be good examples to us all.

Let’s say a prayer for those women. Dear Heavenly Father, thank You for our mothers and those who love us like mothers. Be with them as they go through their lives living for You and trying to lead us in Your ways too. Thank You for their love for us because through their love, we can get a glimpse of Your love for us as well. In Your name we pray, Amen.

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

