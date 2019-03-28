God’s Kids Korner: Jesus takes care of his mom

We celebrate Jesus’ birthday on Christmas, of course, but after that we don’t really think much about Him being a baby like us in our younger years. Jesus had a mother just like us too. You probably know her name was Mary and the story of how the angel came to her and told her she was going a baby through the Holy Spirit. Mary probably suffered humiliation from others at times because she wasn’t married then. Jesus’ father was God, and His earthly stepfather was Joseph. God told Joseph to go ahead and marry Mary and take care of Baby Jesus which he did. We aren’t really sure what happened to Joseph later in Jesus’ life, but most theologians think that Joseph died at some point. God made sure His Son would have good parents and be taken care of until He was an adult. The Bible tells us that after Jesus scared His parents by staying in the Temple after Passover, and they had to find Him, He always obeyed His parents.

In John 19:25- 27, we read that when Jesus was on the cross, His mother Mary, her sister, another Mary, and Mary Magdalene were also there. Can you imagine having to watch your child being crucified like his mother did? But right before Jesus died, He made sure His mother would be taken care of after His death too, so He asked His friend and disciple, John, to take care of her. John did just that and took her into his home and treated her just like his own mother. Jesus was dying for our sakes, but He also wanted to make sure His mother would be OK afterwards. He was dying to save all people so also His own mother too if we think about it.

Think about how do you treat you mother (and father too for that matter)? Your parents love and always try to take care of you and do what is best for you. Do you try to take care of them and make them proud of you? Are you kind and helpful by using nice words with them, helping with chores, and doing what you know you should?

I hope so because you know if God made sure Jesus was going to be taken care of with loving parents, and then right before Jesus ‘own death, He made sure His mother was going to be cared for, then we should want to be that way with our parents too. Mothers and Fathers work very hard for our benefit, so try to work hard for their benefit also. Jesus had a mother that He loved very much, and I’m sure you have parents that you love very much. Do your part to make a happy home by caring for them with good behavior and kind acts.

Let pray together. Father God, thank You for giving us the example of how You and Jesus both made sure people they loved would be cared for and loved. Help us to do the same with the people we care about especially our own parents. In Your name we pray, Amen.

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

