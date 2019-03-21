God’s Kids Korner: Mistakes happen!

I’m not sure how much you know about Adam and Eve in the garden and their fall from grace, but you can read about it in Chapter 3 of the Book of Genesis. Genesis is the first book in the Bible in the Old Testament.

God created a beautiful and perfect garden for His humans Adam and Eve. Everything was so wonderful there in the Garden of Eden, but God had one rule they were to follow. That rule was they were not to eat from or even touch the tree in the middle of the garden because they would die. Well, Satan in the form of a snake talked Eve into eating a piece of fruit from it and then so did Adam. Afterwards, they realized what a bad thing they had done, and they felt ashamed, so they took fig leaves and tried to cover themselves and hide. God was not happy with them for not listening, so He punished them by making them leave the Garden of Eden, having to work the ground in order to eat now, and making it hurt to have a baby.

As soon as Adam and Eve realized what they had done, they felt shame and tried to hide it from God. You and I both should know we can never hide anything we do from God. He knows and sees it all, so we should never try to cover it up, lie about it, or blame someone else for what we did. In fact, that is not what God wants us to do at all. He knows we will make mistakes because we are not perfect people, so don’t make that mistake worse by trying to cover it up in some way.

Instead, God wants us to confess our mistakes to Him. God wants us to come to Him for forgiveness because that’s exactly what He’s promised us through His Son, Jesus Christ. Jesus came to save us from our sin, guilt, and shame. Jesus had to experience great pain and shame on the cross. He was beaten, tortured, His clothes taken away, and then nailed to the cross. Jesus endured all that pain and shame willingly for us. He took the punishment that our sins deserve in order to give us salvation from His sinlessness. Because of what Jesus’ sacrifice for us, God now bestows blessing and honor upon us. Not only does God forgive our sins, but He also clothes us with something far better than fig leaves. God clothes us with Jesus and His righteousness. Our sin is gone, and so is our shame and guilt if we ask God to forgive us because Jesus covered us with His love that day on Calvary!

Let’s pray. Father God, thank You for forgiving us the punishment that we all deserve by sending Your Son Jesus to save us. Help us always to admit our mistakes to You, accept Your forgiveness, and do better the next time. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/03/web1_Moody-Ann-2.jpg

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

