On Neff Road: Haunted by morels

This time of the year rolls around, and I always write about morel mushrooms. So this year I am going to get off this merry-go-round and not talk about morels. Those I looked for in the woods with my dad. Those that mom rolled in flour and fried in butter. Those that haunt my dreams.

Doris Lavy always found more than anyone I ever knew. Even after we went looking, she would find many more. We always tried to beat her to the woods, so we could get ahead of her. I would never tell Dad, but living at their house I would have gotten more.

I was telling June about the time we went to Aunt Bess’s in Ludington, Michigan, where I picked a mushroom that was about 5 inches tall. I have a picture to prove it. Aunt Bess could sure fry up a skillet full of mushrooms and some fine fish in no time at all. Ah, sweet memories.

Lowell Lavy always finds hundreds of them. In truth, I think he puts them in the freezer and just pulls them out to take a new picture each year. Maybe there should be a limit. All those over the limit should be sent to Oregon. Seems fair to me.

Loren and I haven’t gone looking for mushrooms here. Well, for one thing, he doesn’t know how, and with his big feet, they would be in danger. Plus, our huge forests would be the perfect place for these two hunters to get lost. Happens here all the time.

I felt the need to research predators of morel mushrooms. Much to my dismay, I found that mule deer, elk and gray squirrels are only three of the many who race their human counterparts to the precious morsels. You will note that morel is only one letter off from morsel. I get it.

Now in this time of eating healthier, one might not consider morels. Yet they are high in Vitamin D and minerals. Plus you must hike to find them, and bend once you do find them. In contemplating these few facts, I know that these are a necessary food for my better health.

In about six weeks, we will be coming back to Ohio. I’m sure we will be past the time for stalking and capturing morels. I would love to go on the hunt one more time. A chance to breathe that wonderful country air and walk the places I walked as a child. But instead the memories almost bring those morsels back to life, er to my taste buds.

I seem to have failed in my attempt to change my tune this year. But perhaps you learned a bit more about the benefits of morel mushrooms and the craving of them for those of us who know that the season is short.

Hope to see you all in a few weeks. We will have a meet and greet. Come spend time with us. Time and date to follow.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/03/web1_drakecolumnPRINT.jpg

By Pamela Loxley Drake Contributing columnist

Pamela Loxley Drake is a former resident of Darke County, Ohio, and is the author of Neff Road and A Grandparent Voice blog. She can be reached at pamldrake@gmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

