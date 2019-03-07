I am proud of you… I am proud of you, hey! Hey! Hey!

Right before He died on the Cross, Jesus Christ told a certain story. It was about a wealthy individual getting ready to go on a long trip. But, before he left, he called in three of his servants. He gave to each a certain amount of money to manage during his absence.

He was gone for a long time. But, when he eventually returned, he called in the three servants to give an account of what they had done with their funds. Two of the servants reported that, in committed manner, they had invested wisely and had doubled their boss’ monies.

The boss was apparently impressed with the two, and said to each of them, “Well done, you good and faithful servant. Because you have been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your lord.”

We understand that the Lord’s point of this story had to do with how we should be constantly working and waiting for His Return.

However, there is another subtle truth found from what the man told his servants. In so many terms, the man was saying that he was proud of them. They had done so well. You can hear it in his words to them.

There is a simple little chant a group can speak when someone does something noteworthy, which is, “We-are-proud of you…We are proud of you! Hey! Hey! Hey!” I have led this in church when church kids have done something well.

Occasionally, at least, it is good to know that what we have done makes someone proud of us. Kids need to know it. Parents sometimes need to know it. Employees also.

But, God’s people also need to know that God is proud of them, too. Why is it important that from time to time you know that God is proud of you?

It is important because sometimes you work committedly for the Lord, and you start to wonder if He notices all that you regularly do in His name. You wonder if your faithfulness is being noticed. Does He see your church attendance? Does He see your ministry to others? Does He hear your constant prayers? Be honest — sometimes you get discouraged when you do not register any obvious acknowledgements.

It is important because sometimes you are constantly doing well and you get weary in doing so. Your kindness is often ignored. Your smiles are not returned. Your helpful gestures are not recognized. You just get tired of being the “nice person” all the time. You feel like you are not making a dent anywhere or with anybody.

It is important because sometimes you “wrestle” hard against the difficulties and rigors that the “principalities, the powers, and the rulers of the darkness of this world” constantly set against you. Evil influences and negative consequences seem stacked against you. Life seems so unfair. It seems like you never get to win. It seems like you can never get ahead. Something bad is always happening despite your struggle to stay steady.

If you are faithful to God, steady in practicing His principles, and you persevere in being an overcomer through adversities, He is, oh, most surely, proud of you. After all, God said of His Son, “This is my Son, in whom I am well pleased.”

Notice also the Lord’s words of encouragement to the churches mentioned in Revelation. He said, “I know your works, your labor, and your patience…I know you tribulations and your poverty…I know that you hold fast my name, and have not denied my faith…I know your charity, and service, and faith, and your patience…I know that you have kept my word.” What He knew about them, we can compare to what He knows about us.

Therefore, if He knows what you are doing, then He is paying attention to you. And, if He is paying that kind of attention to you, you bound to know that He is proud of you — Hey! Hey! Hey!

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio.

