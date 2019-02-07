Troubles are a constant experience for most of us. As you know, troubles are manifested in a variety of ways. That is why the Word of God is such a valuable asset when it comes to having a source of instruction and encouragement. For example, the Psalmist lamented that, because of his particular problems, his heart was “over-whelmed.” Do you ever feel that way?

But, here is the rub: despite the exasperation of great need, the Psalmist knew that, though he was having trouble, there was help to be had. He was encouraged by the knowledge that help was available. But, he also knew that such encouragement was qualified by three personal responses, which insight he imparted to us. Actually, these are rather simple considerations.

First, there is help to be had for troubles that over-whelm us when we turn to God. Notice how he phrased turning to God, “When my heart is over-whelmed, lead me to the rock that is higher than I.”

What he is telling us from his own experience is that the Lord can lift us above the emotional and spiritual strains put to us by our troubles. Only by standing on the rock-solid wisdom and solutions of God can anyone ever truly possess the proper angle of advantage for strength and stability to overcome over-whelming tensions.

So, read between the Scriptural lines! Clearly, spiritual height is the key to safety, security, and solutions for troubles that drag us down, or make us feel low, useless, and pitiful. After all, feeling good and feeling confident are over-coming factors when having to deal with troubles. Such positive essentials can only come from the Lord.

It is said about sparrows that, if their nest is torn down, they will rebuild higher to get out of reach of what tore down the first one. Comparatively, it should just seems to us that getting positioned higher on Jesus Christ—-the real Rock—-is the thing to do. The Psalmist’s point is persuasive.

Second, not only should we turn to God, but we should also commit to God.

The Psalmist references commitment to God as a part of the process for getting help when He said, “For thou, O God, have heard my vows.” This does not mean that he bargained with God, but it certainly indicates that he made commitment to God. Sometimes, the good side-affect of troubles we have results in renewed commitment to God. Nothing wrong and everything right with that.

Nonetheless, while turning to God usually does not pose difficulty for most, making commitment to God is often a major hesitation for most. But, think about it—-it becomes a matter involving spiritual common sense.

For example, if the troubles we experience are the consequence of some sin we are committing, then, it is clear that commitment to the principles and expectations of the Lord becomes the necessary alternative. Otherwise, we will continue to have troubles if we do not change.

Understand that, if you want the good of God, then commitment to God must be prioritized. The Psalmist clarified it when he said, “Thou hast given to me the heritage of those that fear thy name.” It is only as we respect the Lord that He will bless us with a deep and rich spiritual and emotional heritage of experience. After all, we are advantaged best when we embrace the principles, purposes, and plans of God’s good will for our lives.

If we shall turn to God and commit to God to help us with our troubles, then we should also trust God, as the Psalmist strongly suggests. He told the Lord, “I will trust in the covering of thy wings.”

This is one of the most tender statements in the Bible. Trust the Lord that, if you are under His covering, He will make you safe and comfortable with His loving watch-care. This I can personally attest.

In the mean time, rest assured, that, if you are surely having trouble, there is absolutely help to be had.

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio.

