Employee Spotlight: Shauna Chapman

My name is Shauna Chapman. I was hired as the Clerical Specialist at the Meigs County Health Department in February of 2018.

As a lifelong Meigs County resident, I am happy to have the opportunity to work in my hometown. I feel that I have a true understanding of the needs and wants of the people in this area. I consider it a great privilege to be a part of such a hardworking group of individuals who are so dedicated to improving the health our community.

My position as the Clerical Specialist is full-time and my responsibilities often vary as I have duties in several different departments. I am responsible for the accurate collection of monies coming into the agency and delivering the funds to our Fiscal Officer; data entry for the nursing and environmental departments; issuing licenses, permits, etc. for a variety of operations such as food service and household sewage systems; receive and assign animal bite and nuisance reports; register patients for all clinical/nursing services offered; issue birth and death certificates; answer and direct all incoming calls to the correct recipient; updating our webpages for important announcements such as food recalls and local boil advisories and other administrative tasks as assigned.

Whether it be in person or answering incoming calls, I am the first person many people have contact with at the Health Department and I strive to ensure a positive experience for the customer and to always leave a good first impression. I take great pride in my work and believe that showing up with a positive attitude every day is extremely important. I strive to be caring and understanding to everyone’s needs and concerns and I hope to always leave positive impact on our community for years to come.

