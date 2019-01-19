Employee Spotlight: Kimberly Casci

Editor’s Note: As part of the Meigs Health Matters column, the Meigs County Health Department is introducing its employees through the employee spotlight each week. Each employee of the health department will have an opportunity to introduce themselves and the services they provide to the community via Meigs Health Matters articles throughout 2019.

My name is Kimberly Casci. I am currently employed by the Meigs County Health Department as the full time WIC Clerk.

I am proud to say I have been employed here just a little over two years. I first got the job as the Breast-Feeding Peer Helper for WIC back in December 2016. Since I was a breastfeeding mother and a WIC participant, I qualified for this position. I was allowed to bring my little girl Pyper, who at the time I started, was 9 months old, to work with me and was able to continue to bring her until she was 18 months.

In June of 2018, I joined positions and became the part time WIC Peer as well as the WIC Clerk. After Thanksgiving in 2018, we hired a new breastfeeding peer helper, which bumped me up to being the full time WIC Clerk.

As the WIC Clerk, my job is to set-up appointments for all newly pregnant women, postpartum women, breastfeeding women, infants and children up to the age of 5. I make sure they have all the requirements needed to qualify for WIC and Certify/Recertify them into our clinic. My duties include making appointment reminder phone calls, setting up or rescheduling missed appointments, running reports, as well as sometimes acting as a liaison between the WIC office and Job and Family Services. This is to help ensure that they are receiving all benefits that are available to them, including Medicaid, food assistance and/or cash assistance.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding and/or have a child aged birth to 5 years of age, please call me to see if you are eligible for WIC benefits and/or to make an appointment. I can be reached at 740-992-0392 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m.

senior portraits, professional portrait https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/01/web1_Kim-Casci-WIC-Clerk_ne201911610528502.jpg senior portraits, professional portrait

By Kimberly Casci Special to Times-Sentinel

Kimberly Casci is the WIC Clerk at the Meigs County Health Department.

Kimberly Casci is the WIC Clerk at the Meigs County Health Department.