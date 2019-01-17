God’s Kids Korner: A wedding miracle – John 2: 1-11

Many weddings today are big events where lots of people attend. There is the wedding ceremony, and then there is the wedding reception usually where all the people gather and wish the newlyweds good luck, eat, maybe dance, and have a wonderful time celebrating the happy couple. In Jesus’ day, it was the same at a wedding in Cana that Jesus, His Disciples, and His mother all attended. But an awful thing happened at the banquet; they ran out of wine. The bride’s father didn’t know what to do because he was supposed to have enough food and drink for the whole feast. He felt terrible and embarrassed!

Mary, Jesus’ mother, heard what was going on, and she didn’t want the father to be embarrassed, so she found Jesus and told Him what had happened. Jesus told her, “Dear woman, why do you involve me? My time has not yet come.” (That was sort of a strange thing to say to his mom, wasn’t it?) But Mary persisted and even told the servants, “Do whatever He tells you to do.”

Near the place where they were standing, there were six large stone water jars. Each jar would hold twenty or thirty gallons of water. “Fill the jars with water,” Jesus said to the servants. So they filled all the jars to the top. Then Jesus said to them, now take some out and give it to the master of the feast. The servants took the water to the master. When he tasted it, the water had turned to wine.

The master of the wedding called the bridegroom and said to him, “Most people serve the best wine first. After the guests have been drinking a lot, then, they serve the cheaper wine. But you have saved the best wine till now.”

This was the first of Jesus’ miraculous signs at this wedding in Cana. Jesus revealed His glory, and His Disciples believed in Him.

Because the servants did what Jesus told them to do, a good thing happened. Jesus wants good things for our lives too. If we do what Jesus tells us to do, good things will happen to us also. Always try to be the sort of person Jesus wants you to be. You will be happier when you do and good things will be in your future!

Let’s say our prayer for the week. Father God, we thank You for sending Jesus to show us the way. Help us to do what He has told us to do in your Holy Word. In the name of Jesus we pray. Amen

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

