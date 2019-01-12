Employee Spotlight: Marc Barr

Happy New Year! The Meigs County Health Department is excited to announce our employee spotlight. Each employee of the health department will have an opportunity to introduce themselves and the services they provide to the community via Meigs Health Matters articles throughout 2019.

My name is Marc Barr and I am the Health Commissioner at the Meigs County Health Department since September 2016.

As a lifelong Meigs county resident, I enjoy working in the County that I love. My position is part-time, and includes duties such as serving as the Executive Officer to the Board of Health, as well as, performing other duties as may be required by the Board. I am responsible for enforcement of laws and regulations which are under the jurisdiction of the Board of Health.

In conjunction with full-time Administrator Courtney Midkiff, I am responsible for all facets relating to daily operations of the Health District as well as responsible for directing, administering, and supervising all aspects of the Public Health programs which include, but are not limited to, control of communicable diseases; environmental health services; county health services and coordination of all activities of services provided by the Health District.

I also work closely with other personnel in determining the need, feasibility, planning and programming of all existing and proposed programs and services affecting the Health District. I asses the health care needs of the Health District and plan programs according to established priorities, and work closely with representatives of various specialized groups in the community. I make recommendations to the Board of Health to include hiring of personnel, salary schedules, and other personnel matters. When necessary, I have Board authority to take action in time of public health emergencies. I ultimately oversee fiscal responsibilities; oversight of annual cost reports, audits and program evaluations; oversight of the preparation of the Board of Health operating budget; provide direction and maintenance of fiscal contracts; assist in development and revision of records and data collection systems for health services; oversight of grant applications with the cooperation of program supervisors, preparing of the annual budget for the General Health District, and upon approval of the Board of Health, submit same to the County Budget Commission for consideration.

Marc Barr is the Health Commissioner at the Meigs County Health Department.

