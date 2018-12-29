Angels among us..and Happy New Year

Season’s Greetings from the Meigs County Health Dept. (MCHD)! At this special time of year, we take time to reflect upon the past 12 months and note the quick pace at which they passed.

Many of you will agree that 2018 was a year of challenges, but, as noted in the following verses of the cherished old Christmas carol “It Came Upon A Midnight Clear,” there is always hope and help available to us: Yet with the woes of sin and strife, the world has suffered long; Beneath the angel-strain have rolled two thousand years of wrong; And man, at war with man, hears not the love-song which they bring; O hush the noise, ye men of strife, And hear the angels sing. And ye, beneath life’s crushing load, whose forms are bending low, who toil along the climbing way with painful steps and slow. Look now! for glad and golden hours come swiftly on the wing. O rest beside the weary road, and hear the angels sing! For lo! the days are hastening on, by prophet bards foretold, when with the ever-circling years comes round the age of gold. When peace shall over all the earth its ancient splendors fling, and the whole world give back the song which now the angels sing.

Angels are a source of comfort and help as referenced in the carol. I am pleased to say that your MCHD employees are “angels” who go above and beyond to provide hope and help. To me, the Health Commissioner and Board of Health- “No one is more cherished in this world than someone who lightens the burden of another.” This is what your MCHD staff does.

I want to take this opportunity to let you know how some MCHD “angels,” in the Spirit of Christmas, recently blessed some folks who had a difficult 2018. During the evening of Dec. 18, five MCHD “angels” and a couple family members equipped with gift bags full of sweet treats, poinsettias, a book of Christmas carols, battery-operated candles and lighted Christmas bulb necklaces “took flight” and visited five county residents in Middleport, Pomeroy and Chester who have battled attacks on their health this year. Each person visited ended up with a smile on their face and a lighter heart not because the Christmas carols were professionally performed, but because of the love and compassion shown.

Other special outcomes of the evening included a comment from a couple married for 70 years whom received a visit noted that evening from the MCHD “angels.” The Mrs. said it was the first time in their marriage that anyone had stopped by to Christmas carol for them. Let’s just say that was a heart-warming blessing for the MCHD “angels” in and of itself. In addition, we learned that one lady we visited who has been traveling daily for cancer treatment had received a good report that day and may not have to have as many treatments as expected.

So, all it took was a little love, time, effort and a small monetary donation from each MCHD “angel” to express the love of God to some Meigs Countians in desperate need of hope and cheer this holiday season. Special thanks to Laura Grueser for coordinating this wonderful evening.

Please ask yourself: What can I do to lighten the burden of another? You will be blessed in return. Proverbs 11:25

Healthy New Year to you and yours from the MCHD!

By Courtney C. Midkiff, BSC Special to Times-Sentinel

Courtney C. Midkiff, BSC, is administrator for the Meigs County Health Department.

