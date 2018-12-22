Remembering our Executive Director, Pamela K. Matura

Our Agency family is mourning the loss of our Executive Director, Pamela K. Matura. Pam joined the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) as Executive Director in November 1989, and remained in that position until her passing on November 18, 2018. Prior to joining the AAA7, Pam was Superintendent of the Gallipolis Developmental Center (GDC) in Gallipolis.

Pam was born in Gallipolis and lived in a number of places growing up, graduating high school from Piketon High School in Piketon, Ohio. She graduated from the University of Rio Grande with her undergraduate degree and from the University of Florida with her master’s degree. Professionally, Pam was a social worker, counselor, leader and advocate, but to many she was also a valued mentor and friend. Through her work with the AAA7, she was respected by not only those in the ten-county district covered by the AAA7 including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton, but also throughout the state of Ohio and across the nation.

Pam was an advocate for rural aging issues and established a national rural aging interest group that has resulted in additional research and monies to rural programs. Her dedication to seniors and those living with a disability defined her life-long career. Through Pam’s vision, the Agency has grown to provide a number of invaluable services and programs that have changed the lives of individuals and families living in rural, southern Ohio. Her commitment to serving others and her staunch advocacy for those in need is something that will always be admired and remembered. The AAA7 will continue to keep her memory alive through the work that we do and never forget the impact she has left on all of us.

In her memory, the AAA7 and Pam’s family have established the Pamela K. Matura Fund at the Area Agency on Aging District 7. Pam’s dream was to create a fund that would provide monies as needed to help secure funds for new programs or help those in most need with existing services. The AAA7 believes this is a beautiful way to honor our leader of 29 years, who was so instrumental in working on behalf of older adults and those living with a disability on the local, state and national levels. Contributions to this special Fund can be made to the Area Agency on Aging District 7, F32-URG PO Box 500, Rio Grande, Ohio, 45674.

