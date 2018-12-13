Teen testimony: God longs for your heart

You can be as close to God as your heart desires. But a deep relationship with Jesus cannot come through another person. It’s a choice only you can make.

I’m learning the importance of allowing God to search my heart.

David writes, “O LORD, you have searched me and known me!” (Ps. 139:1 ESV).

I don’t know about you, but I want to be known by my Father. And I want to know Him more.

My prayer is for you to desire a deeper, more intimate relationship with Jesus Christ. It’s the most important part of any person. Actually, it’s the purpose of life itself. The Westminster Shorter Catechism, a respected document in Christian theology, says, “Man’s chief end is to glorify God, and to enjoy him forever.”

Psalm 139 is a beautiful passage describing the incredible depth of intimacy God desires with mankind. Allow me to share a couple of examples.

“For you [God] formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well” (v. 13-14 ESV).

“How precious to me are your thoughts, O God! How vast is the sum of them! If I would count them, they are more than the sand. I awake, and I am still with you” (v. 17-18 ESV).

If you struggle to find worth in yourself, go read this chapter. God loves you more than any of my words can describe. God values you more than anything you think about yourself.

But today, I want to focus on the last two verses of Psalm 139. The Bible says, “Search me, O God, and know my heart! Try me and know my thoughts! And see if there be any grievous way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting!” (v. 23-24 ESV).

God knows you better than you know yourself. Think about that for a moment. In other words, God knows more about your dreams than you do. God knows more about your goals than you do. God knows more about your desires than you do.

In fact, the Bible says, “Delight yourself in the LORD, and he will give you the desires of your heart” (Ps. 37:4 ESV).

Your identity is entirely woven into the fabric of who He is. But until you allow God to search your heart, you compromise the relationship He desires to have with you. The relationship you’re created for. The relationship that cannot be fulfilled by any other means or any other person.

I’m particularly drawn to the number of times David refers to himself in verses 23 and 24. He says “me” and “my” over and over again. And through those cries, David asks God to search him, know his heart, try him, know his thoughts, see if any grievous way is in him, and lead him in the way of his Father.

As I said, I want to be known by my Father. And I want to know my Father more. If this is to happen, I must allow God to search my heart, thoughts, and ways. But that’s not it. I must be willing to follow wherever He leads me. The same is true for you.

I’m not sure where you are on your journey with Jesus Christ. Maybe it’s been five months. Maybe it’s been five decades. But wherever you are, never forget to ask God to search your heart. Intimacy depends on honesty. God desires a vulnerable and willing heart.

Let me close with more words from David. With a desperate heart, David cries, “The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit; a broken and contrite heart, O God, you will not despise” (Ps. 51:17 ESV).

God longs for your heart.

By Isaiah Pauley

Isaiah Pauley is a 2018 graduate of Wahama High School and attends Ohio Christian University. He can be followed at www.isaiahpauley.com, or on Facebook at Isaiah Pauley Page.

