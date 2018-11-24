On Neff Road: Run, turkey, run

Not being much of an athlete or a follower thereof, I must make a confession. I thought the Turkey Trot was for turkeys trying to escape hunters, looking for a Thanksgiving bird. Hm. Well, at least it should be.

This time of the year I have turkeys on the mind. I hate that the birds are raised just for eating. What a life! And, I feel the same for all food animals even though I do partake of said critters. As you know, I am a believer that animals have souls as well as do people. Then we come to those being hunted with guns. First of all, it is my belief that we should arm all turkeys with weapons to make the hunt equal. Makes sense to me. However, as you know, I am on the animals’ side.

I wish I could be a vegetarian. I actually like veggies better than meat, yet a great prime rib calls to me now and again. I remember when Dad loaded my pet calf on the trailer to become someone’s dinner. “Pam, you did such a good job with the calf. He walked right onto the trailer.” Well, darn! I didn’t train it to be meat. I trained it to be loved, Dad!!!

I am not against farmers or hunters. I am just for the animals. And, a tofu turkey does not whet my appetite. Not that I don’t like tofu, soybean growers. Oh my, it does get complicated. And, I do love turkey sandwiches the day after. In essence, this is a traumatic time of the year for the turkeys and me.

This article seems to be about me and those darn birds. Yet, maybe it is about a bit more. Maybe it is about realizing that animals give up their lives for us. In olden days animals were sacrificed for higher deities. Perhaps we are still sacrificing turkeys to our deity in thanks. Hm. Sometimes I wonder where my mind will lead me.

So, in keeping with the season, all I can say is “Run, turkey, run!!!!”

By Pamela Loxley Drake Contributing columnist

Pamela Loxley Drake is a former resident of Darke County and is the author of Neff Road and A Grandparent Voice blog. She can be reached at pamldrake@gmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

