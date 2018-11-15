God’s Kids Korner: Just have faith

In Mark 13: 1-8, Jesus and His disciples are leaving the Temple area when one of them remarks what a beautiful and magnificent building the Temple is with its massive stone architecture. Jesus replies to him that one day there will be not one stone left standing in the Temple. Well, you can imagine the disciples didn’t understand, so later they asked Jesus about what He had said, when this would happen, and what signs they should look for.

Again, Jesus replied a rather strange answer. He said, “Watch out that no one deceives you. Many will come in My name, claiming, ‘I am He,’ and will deceive many.” (Verses 5, 6) Deceive means to cause someone to believe something that is not true, so we must all listen to people very carefully to make sure they are who they really say they are. Some claim to be Christians, but then they don’t do very Christian-like things. They say they have knowledge about all sorts of things like when Jesus is returning and the signs of His coming, but no one really knows these things except God.

Jesus also said that we are not to be alarmed or worry when we hear about bad things happening. I know you probably hear lots of scary and terrible things on TV or from other people about what is going on in different parts of our world, but we are not to let these things scare us to the point that we lose our trust in Jesus. We are to have faith in Jesus, remember He is always in control, and He will be our final outcome. Our task is to live each day the best we can, to love and help others, and believe in Him. Jesus was, is, and will be the only one who knows our future, and He holds each of our futures in His own hands. He will make sure everything happens at the right time and in the right way. So always be prudent (wise, careful) but don’t dwell on bad thoughts or worries. Remember, Jesus loves you and will always take care of you!

Let’s say our prayer for the week. Dear Jesus, thank You for taking care of us and planning a great future for us. Help us to love and serve You and not worry about things around us that we can’t control. We know who hold our future and it is YOU! In Your name we pray, Amen.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_Moody-Ann-2.jpg

Just have faith

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.